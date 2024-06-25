Intertek CFO Buys Shares Through DRIP

Intertek (GB:ITRK) has released an update.

Intertek Group PLC has disclosed that Chief Financial Officer Colm Deasy, under the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, acquired 95 shares at a price of £47.78 each on June 21, 2024. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange. Such financial activities are indicative of management’s confidence in the company and may interest shareholders and potential investors.

For further insights into GB:ITRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.