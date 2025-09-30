InterRent REIT Secures Approval for Acquisition by Carriage Hill Properties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

InterRent REIT Un ( ($TSE:IIP.UN) ) has provided an announcement.

InterRent REIT has received approval under the Investment Canada Act for its plan of arrangement with Carriage Hill Properties Acquisition Corp., a new entity owned by CLV Group and GIC. This arrangement, which has already been cleared under the Competition Act and approved by InterRent’s unitholders, involves the acquisition of all REIT units at $13.55 per unit. The transaction is expected to close by early 2026, after which the units will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, marking a significant shift in InterRent’s operational landscape.

InterRent is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company aims to expand its portfolio within stable markets, leveraging the expertise of its trustees and management to grow funds from operations and net asset value while providing sustainable cash distributions to unitholders.

