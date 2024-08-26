Interra Acquisition Corp. Seeks Deadline Extensions

Interra Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7801) has released an update.

Interra Acquisition Corp. is seeking shareholder approval to extend the deadlines for announcing and completing their De-SPAC transaction, citing ongoing advanced negotiations with a prominent retail sector target in China and discussions with potential PIPE investors. The extensions are vital to allow due diligence, finalize transaction agreements, and prepare the necessary public announcements and filings. Without approval, the company faces suspension and delisting from the Stock Exchange and must return raised funds to shareholders.

