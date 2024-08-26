Interra Acquisition Corp. Schedules Key EGM

Interra Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7801) has released an update.

Interra Acquisition Corp. announces an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for September 13, 2024, in Hong Kong, to discuss a proposed six-month extension for the completion of their De-SPAC Transaction. Shareholders are entitled to vote and may appoint proxies to attend the meeting, which will be conducted by poll in accordance with the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

