Interra Acquisition Corp. Evaluates Share Redemption Impact

Interra Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7801) has released an update.

Interra Acquisition Corporation has announced significant developments following a shareholder vote, revealing that a total of 89,140,000 Class A Shares have been elected for redemption. This will leave the company with 35,985,000 shares issued, split between Class A and Class B shares, and the company is assessing the impact of these redemptions on its public float. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to proceed with caution and consult professional advisors before trading in the company’s securities.

