Interparfums Mid-Year Liquidity and Performance Update

Interparfums, under its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA, reported a mid-year holding of 81,393 shares and €1,028,640 in cash as of June 30, 2024, reflecting active trading with over 2,000 purchase and 1,600 sale transactions in the first half of the year. The company, known for developing and distributing luxury perfumes and cosmetics, is listed on Euronext Paris with a strong market presence in over 100 countries and a solid financial performance in 2023.

