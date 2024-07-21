InterOil Reports Production Drop Amid Harsh Weather

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA (DE:1ZD0) has released an update.

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA reported a decrease in daily average operated production for June 2024, with a notable reduction in Argentina due to severe winter conditions affecting operations. Colombian production slightly fell due to natural reservoir depletion, while the company is seeking local approvals for campaigns to increase production. The exploration activities in the Altair and LLA-47 blocks are still awaiting authorization from the new local authorities.

