Interoil Releases 2024 Annual Report and Audit

The latest announcement is out from InterOil Exploration and Production ASA ( (DE:1ZD0) ).

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA has released its 2024 Annual Report along with an independent audit report by PricewaterhouseCoopers AS. This release, compliant with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, provides stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the Latin American market.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian exploration and production company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, focusing on Latin America. The company operates and holds licenses for several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina, with its headquarters in Oslo.

Average Trading Volume: 32,500

Current Market Cap: NOK29.8M

