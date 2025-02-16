Internet Gold Announces Securities Adjustments and Corrections

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Internet Gold ( (IL:IGLD) ) has provided an announcement.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. has announced changes in its securities, specifically regarding Series 3 and Series 4 option exercises and adjustments to its registered securities. The announcement details the nature of these changes, including the issuance of new securities, updates on stock capital, and changes in the corporate securities register, reflecting the company’s efforts to correct previous reporting errors and align with regulatory standards.

More about Internet Gold

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing communication services and internet solutions. The company is engaged in managing and overseeing securities-related activities.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $16.2M

