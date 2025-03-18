International Public Partnerships Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

The latest update is out from International Public Partnerships Limited ( (GB:INPP) ).

International Public Partnerships Limited has acquired 40,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 109.8 GBp each on the London Stock Exchange. The purchased shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 42,800,000, while the total shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, stands at 1,868,443,132. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) is a listed infrastructure investment company that focuses on global public infrastructure projects and businesses. It invests in sectors such as utility and transmission, transport, education, health, justice, and digital infrastructure across regions including the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America. INPP aims to provide long-term yield and capital growth for its shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: -9.41%

Average Trading Volume: 5,161,475

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

