International Public Partnerships Acquires 150,000 Own Shares to Bolster Treasury

An update from International Public Partnerships Limited ( (GB:INPP) ) is now available.

International Public Partnerships Limited announced the purchase of 150,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, executed through Deutsche Numis Securities Limited, at a weighted average price of 114.4 GBp per share. These shares will be held in treasury, increasing the company’s total treasury shares to 35,300,000 while maintaining 1,875,943,132 ordinary shares in issue. This transaction reflects the company’s strategic maneuver to manage its share capital, potentially influencing its market positioning and providing insights into its financial strategies.

More about International Public Partnerships Limited

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) is a listed infrastructure investment company that focuses on investing in global public infrastructure projects and businesses across sectors such as utilities, transport, education, health, justice, and digital infrastructure. Operating in regions including the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and North America, INPP aims to address societal and environmental needs while providing shareholders with long-term yield and capital growth. The company is advised by Amber Fund Management Limited, which has a team of approximately 180 staff managing and originating infrastructure investments.

YTD Price Performance: -5.94%

Average Trading Volume: 2,944,725

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

