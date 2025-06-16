International Petroleum Corporation Reports Share Repurchase Progress

Confident Investing Starts Here:

International Petroleum Corporation ( (TSE:IPCO) ) has issued an update.

International Petroleum Corporation announced the repurchase of 122,427 common shares under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) from June 9 to 13, 2025. This initiative, compliant with EU and Canadian regulations, is part of IPC’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of outstanding shares and potentially increasing shareholder value. Since the NCIB’s commencement in December 2024, IPC has repurchased over 6.3 million shares, with a maximum of 7.4 million shares allowed for repurchase until December 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:IPCO) stock is a Buy with a C$140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Petroleum Corporation stock, see the TSE:IPCO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IPCO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by solid financial performance and strong earnings call indicators, reflecting operational efficiency and strategic project advancements. Challenges include negative free cash flow and market volatility, alongside valuation concerns due to the P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest a potential pullback despite recent bullish momentum.

More about International Petroleum Corporation

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high-quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. It is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies, incorporated in Canada, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol ‘IPCO’.

