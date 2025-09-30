International Petroleum Corporation Completes Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Petroleum Corporation ( (TSE:IPCO) ) has issued an announcement.

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) has completed its annual normal course issuer bid (NCIB), repurchasing and canceling approximately 6.2% of its total outstanding common shares. The company plans to renew the NCIB for another year, allowing for the purchase and cancellation of up to 6.5 million shares, subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange. This strategic move is in line with IPC’s efforts to manage its share capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:IPCO) stock is a Hold with a C$26.00 price target.

The overall stock score of 67 reflects a mixed outlook for International Petroleum Corporation. The most significant factor is the company’s financial performance, which is challenged by declining revenue and profitability margins. Technical analysis shows positive momentum, but valuation concerns arise from a high P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. The earnings call provided a balanced sentiment with strong operational performance but highlighted financial challenges.

More about International Petroleum Corporation

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high-quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. It is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies and is incorporated in Canada. IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol ‘IPCO’.

Average Trading Volume: 96,123

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.65B

