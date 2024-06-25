International Paper Advances Towards DS Smith Merger

International Paper Co (IP) has released an update.

International Paper Company has reached a significant milestone in its all-share combination with DS Smith Plc, as the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act has expired, paving the way towards closing the deal. The completion is still pending regulatory clearances, including approval from the European Commission, with expectations for the finalization of the merger set for the fourth quarter of 2024. This strategic move is poised to reshape the paper industry and offers potential benefits for stakeholders of both companies.

