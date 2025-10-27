International Media Acquisition Extends Business Combination Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Media Acquisition ( (IMAQ) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 24, 2025, International Media Acquisition Corp. made a $2,000 deposit to extend the deadline for completing a business combination from November 2, 2025, to December 2, 2025. This extension, the 11th of 24 possible extensions, allows the company more time to finalize a deal with a target business, potentially impacting its strategic operations and market positioning.

More about International Media Acquisition

Average Trading Volume: 630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $69.87M

