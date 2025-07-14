International Housewares Retail Co. Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

International Housewares Retail Co ( (HK:1373) ) has provided an announcement.

International Housewares Retail Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for July 25, 2025, to discuss and approve the annual results for the year ending April 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial distribution to stakeholders.

More about International Housewares Retail Co

International Housewares Retail Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the retail industry. The company focuses on providing a range of houseware products and services, catering to consumers’ needs in the home goods market.

Average Trading Volume: 524,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$658.1M

For an in-depth examination of 1373 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue