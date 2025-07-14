International Housewares Retail Clarifies Store Closure Rumors and Highlights Strategic Reforms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Housewares Retail Co ( (HK:1373) ) has provided an announcement.

International Housewares Retail Company Limited has issued a clarification regarding unfounded media reports about the potential closure of its ‘JHC 日本城’ stores, affirming its strong financial position and ongoing profitability. The company is implementing strategic reforms to enhance competitiveness, including optimizing store networks, revamping product strategies, and introducing a ‘Light Consumption, Speed Retailing’ model to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

More about International Housewares Retail Co

International Housewares Retail Company Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the retail industry, focusing on housewares. The company manages stores under the brand name ‘JHC 日本城’ and emphasizes providing affordable, high-quality products to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 524,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$658.1M

See more data about 1373 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

