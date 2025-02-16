International Graphite’s Springdale Project Achieves Battery-Grade Purity in Collaboration with Marubeni

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

International Graphite Limited ( (AU:IG6) ) has shared an announcement.

International Graphite has achieved significant battery-grade purification results of over 99.95% purity for its graphite concentrates from the Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia, thanks to testwork coordinated by Japan’s Marubeni Corporation. This collaboration under a non-binding memorandum of understanding aims to secure a supply chain for Japan’s expanding battery and motor vehicle manufacturing industries, potentially establishing International Graphite as a reliable source of quality graphite materials in the market, with the added benefit of Australian security and reliability.

More about International Graphite Limited

International Graphite Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on graphite production. It is involved in the development of the Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia and is working on graphite purification and processing operations to meet the growing demand for battery-grade materials.

YTD Price Performance: 12.00%

Average Trading Volume: 199,848

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.84M

