International Genius Company Announces Change of Auditor Amid Audit Delays

International Genius Company ( (HK:0033) ) has issued an update.

International Genius Company has announced a change in its auditing firm, with McMillan Woods resigning due to delays in obtaining necessary financial information for the 2025 audit. The company has appointed CCTH CPA Limited as the new auditor, citing its independence, competence, and market reputation as key factors for the decision. The change is not expected to materially impact the company’s operations and is seen as a step towards effective cost control.

International Genius Company is a Cayman Islands-incorporated entity, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in an industry where it is crucial to maintain accurate financial reporting and compliance with listing rules.

