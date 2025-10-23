International Genius Company Announces Board and Committee Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Genius Company ( (HK:0033) ) has shared an update.

International Genius Company has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its five board committees, highlighting the leadership of Pan Yongxiang as Chairman. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to structured governance, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0033) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about International Genius Company

International Genius Company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates with a focus on executive leadership and governance, as indicated by its structured board and committee roles.

Average Trading Volume: 1,382,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$223.3M

