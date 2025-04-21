International Gemmological Institute Releases Q1 2025 Financial Performance

The latest announcement is out from International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited ( (IN:IGIL) ).

International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited has released an investor presentation detailing its financial performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This presentation, available on the company’s website, is part of their compliance with SEBI regulations, aiming to keep stakeholders informed about the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited

International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited operates in the gemmological industry, focusing on providing gem certification and grading services. The company is known for its expertise in assessing and certifying the quality of gemstones, serving a market that includes jewelers, gem traders, and consumers seeking assurance of gem quality.

YTD Price Performance: -40.24%

Average Trading Volume: 185,666

