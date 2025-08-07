International Business Settlement Holdings Explores Crypto-Asset Joint Venture

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from International Business Settlement Holdings Limited ( (HK:0147) ) is now available.

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited has announced a potential joint venture focused on crypto-assets, which is still under negotiation with independent third parties. The company’s shares experienced unusual price and volume movements, leading to a temporary trading halt, but trading has now resumed. The outcome of the joint venture is uncertain, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

More about International Business Settlement Holdings Limited

International Business Settlement Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on business related to crypto-assets. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 13,386,355

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.66B

