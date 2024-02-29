International Battery Metals Secures $2M Investment

International Battery Metals (TSE:IBAT) has released an update.

International Battery Metals Ltd. has successfully completed the initial phase of its strategic private placement, raising $2 million through the issuance of over 2.7 million units to EV Metals VI LLC. The funds will support the deployment of the company’s innovative modular direct lithium extraction plant in the western U.S. This initial investment is a component of a potential larger $20 million funding agreement aimed at enhancing the company’s lithium extraction technology with minimal environmental impact.

