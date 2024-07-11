International Airlines Group Buys Back Shares

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has reported the purchase of 638,095 of its own ordinary shares, which will be retained as treasury shares, as part of a share repurchase program announced earlier this month. The transactions occurred across multiple trading venues with prices ranging from £1.7690 to £1.8025 in London and €2.0940 to €2.1300 in Madrid. Post-purchase, the company’s treasury shares total 79,562,294, while the remaining issued share capital stands at 4,891,913,716 ordinary shares.

