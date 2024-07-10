International Airlines Group Buys Back Shares

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. declared the acquisition of 3,680,612 of its own shares on July 9, 2024, with the shares to be retained as treasury stocks. This repurchase is part of a previously announced program from July 1, and following the transaction, the company’s total treasury shares amount to 78,920,441. Shareholders may use the total issued share capital figure of 4,971,476,010 shares for determining their percentage holdings.

