Intermediate Capital’s Robust Q1 Performance

Intermediate Capital (GB:ICG) has released an update.

Intermediate Capital Group reported strong first-quarter growth with assets under management (AUM) rising to $101 billion, including $70 billion in fee-earning AUM. The period saw robust fundraising, securing $4.7 billion, and high transaction activity, with $3.9 billion deployed and $2.5 billion realized. The company’s balance sheet remained solid with a total available liquidity of £1,129 million and continued commitment to responsible investing and net zero goals.

