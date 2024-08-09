Intermap Completes Funding Round to Advance Global Contracts

Intermap Technology (TSE:IMP) has released an update.

Intermap Technologies has successfully completed the final tranche of its private placement, raising approximately CAD$3.3 million in gross proceeds. The funds are primarily earmarked for advancing contracts with the Indonesian government and U.S. Air Force, as well as for working capital and potential expansion in Southeast Asia and with a global insurance client.

