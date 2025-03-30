InterGlobe Aviation to Contest Rs. 944.20 Cr. Tax Penalty

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd ( (IN:INDIGO) ) has shared an announcement.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited has received a penalty order from the Income Tax Authority, imposing a penalty of Rs. 944.20 Cr. for the Assessment Year 2021-22. The company contends that the order is based on a misunderstanding, as their appeal is still pending. They plan to contest the order legally, asserting that it will not significantly impact their financials or operations.

InterGlobe Aviation Limited operates in the aviation industry, primarily providing airline services under the brand name IndiGo. The company is known for its low-cost carrier model and focuses on both domestic and international markets.

