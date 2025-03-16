InterGlobe Aviation Schedules Analyst Meeting for March 2025

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd ( (IN:INDIGO) ) has issued an announcement.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd has announced a scheduled meeting with analysts on March 19, 2025, in Gurugram. This meeting, which will be conducted physically, is part of the company’s regular engagements with stakeholders to discuss its financial and operational performance. The announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and maintaining strong relationships with its investors and analysts.

More about InterGlobe Aviation Ltd

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd operates in the aviation industry and is primarily known for its airline services under the brand IndiGo. The company focuses on providing low-cost air travel options and has a significant presence in the Indian domestic market.

YTD Price Performance: 2.37%

Average Trading Volume: 17,765

Current Market Cap: 1816.2B INR

See more insights into INDIGO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com