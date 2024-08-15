Intercorp Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Surge

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) has released an update.

Intercorp Financial Services reports a strong second quarter in 2024, with net profits soaring to S/ 286 million, doubling from the first quarter. The company’s growth is fueled by significant gains in the banking and insurance sectors, as well as an expanding customer base and digital advancements. Despite a year-over-year profit decline of 13.5%, the firm’s commitment to cost management and market share expansion in commercial banking signals a positive outlook for stakeholders.

