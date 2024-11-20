InterContinental Hotels Group Enhances Shareholder Value Through Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group has repurchased 10,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £94.7756 each, with plans to cancel them, reducing the total shares in circulation. This move could potentially enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. With 158.7 million shares still in issue, the company continues to engage in strategic financial maneuvers.

