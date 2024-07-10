InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback Plan

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has announced the purchase of 19,839 of its own shares on 9th July 2024, at prices ranging between £80.98 and £82.34, with an average price of £81.5018 per share. These shares are set to be cancelled, following the transaction the company will have 161,439,270 shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury. The buyback was executed through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a plan authorized by the company’s shareholders earlier in the year.

