InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has bought back 14,760 of its own shares on September 25, 2024, via Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, with an average price of £82.4699 per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will reduce the number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). This buyback follows the authorization from the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting earlier that year.

For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.