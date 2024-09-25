InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buy-Back

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has bought back 15,000 of its own shares on September 24, 2024, with prices ranging from £80.8200 to £82.2000 per share, averaging £81.5034. The company, which plans to cancel the repurchased shares, will have 159,380,765 shares in issue post-transaction, excluding those held in treasury. This buy-back is part of a program authorized by shareholders earlier in the year and was conducted through Goldman Sachs International.

For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.