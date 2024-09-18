InterContinental Hotels Buys Back Shares

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has bought back 15,000 of its own shares on September 17, 2024, through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, with the intention of canceling them. The transaction involved shares at prices ranging from £78.7000 to £79.2400, averaging at £78.9447 per share. Following the buyback, the company’s total number of shares in issue is reduced, not counting the treasury-held shares.

