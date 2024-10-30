InterContinental Hotels Boosts Value with Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC repurchased 33,768 of its ordinary shares on October 29, 2024, through Goldman Sachs International, at an average price of £85.9626 per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which is part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. Following the transaction, InterContinental Hotels now has 158,932,054 shares in circulation, excluding those held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:IHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.