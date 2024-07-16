InterContinental Hotels Announces Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has announced the buyback of 13,574 of its own ordinary shares on July 15, 2024, with prices ranging from £83.2200 to £84.4600 per share, intending to cancel the acquired shares. This transaction leaves the company with 161,333,920 ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury. The repurchase aligns with the shareholder authority granted during the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2024.

