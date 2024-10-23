InterContinental Hotels Announces Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group has announced the repurchase of 126,008 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from £83.92 to £86.94. The company plans to cancel these shares, thus potentially increasing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. This move may attract the attention of investors looking for companies that are actively managing their equity and shareholder returns.

