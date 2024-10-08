Intercede Reports Revenue Surge and Strong Cash Position

Intercede (GB:IGP) has released an update.

Intercede Group PLC, a leader in digital identity cybersecurity software, has reported a 22% revenue increase to £8.54m in the first half of FY25, surpassing the previous year’s figures and exceeding management’s forecasts. The company also highlighted a strong cash position with £16.2m in gross cash and no debt. The full details of Intercede’s financial performance will be unveiled in the final H1 results on 26 November 2024.

