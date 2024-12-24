Intercede Executes Share Buyback Program

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Intercede ( (GB:IGP) ) has shared an announcement.

Intercede Group PLC, a leader in cybersecurity software focusing on digital identities, has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 13,333 ordinary shares at a price of 165 pence each. This transaction, carried out through Cavendish Capital Markets Limited, will see the shares held in treasury, altering the company’s share count and potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules.

Intercede is a cybersecurity software company specializing in digital identities. Its innovative solutions protect organizations against data breaches caused by compromised user credentials. Intercede offers a range of security options from password management to PKI, supporting clients towards passwordless environments. The company also manages the world’s largest password breach database and serves various sectors including government, aerospace and defense, finance, healthcare, telecommunications, cloud services, and IT.

YTD Price Performance: 76.34%

Average Trading Volume: 128,581

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £95.9M

