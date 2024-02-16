Interactive Strength Inc Evades Nasdaq Delisting Threat

Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) has released an update.

Interactive Strength Inc. faced a potential delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market for not meeting the stockholders’ equity requirement of $10 million. To address this, the company transferred its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which has a lower equity standard of $2.5 million. They also converted approximately $4.3 million of debt into equity and acquired assets to boost their stockholders’ equity by $4.5 million. With these strategic moves, the company believes it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s equity requirement, potentially avoiding delisting.

