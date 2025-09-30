Interactive Strength Inc Annual Stockholders Meeting Outcomes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Interactive Strength Inc ( (TRNR) ).

On September 26, 2025, Interactive Strength Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders in Austin, Texas, where several key proposals were voted on. The election of Aaron N.D. Weaver as a Class II Director and the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm were approved. However, proposals related to the issuance of shares for Wattbike and LTI Convertible Preferred Stock were not approved. Additionally, the authority to effect reverse stock splits and the advisory vote on executive compensation were approved, with a three-year frequency for future advisory votes on executive compensation receiving the most support.

The most recent analyst rating on (TRNR) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Interactive Strength Inc stock, see the TRNR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TRNR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRNR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s precarious financial health, characterized by significant operating losses and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, further weighing on the score. Valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings and lack of dividends. While recent corporate events show strategic efforts to stabilize finances and pursue growth, these are not enough to offset the current financial and technical challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TRNR stock, click here.

More about Interactive Strength Inc

Average Trading Volume: 416,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.92M

Find detailed analytics on TRNR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue