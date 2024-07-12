INTER ACTION Reports Growth and Shares Outlook

INTER ACTION (JP:7725) has released an update.

INTER ACTION Corporation reports a solid fiscal year with a 13.1% increase in net sales and a notable 15.4% rise in profits attributable to owners. Shareholders’ equity increased, reflecting in an improved net assets per share from ¥934.91 to ¥1,013.92. Despite a positive year, the company forecasts a decline in the next fiscal year, with expected decreases in net sales and profits.

For further insights into JP:7725 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.