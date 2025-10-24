INTER ACTION Corporation Sees Growing Demand Amid Uncertainties

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from INTER ACTION ( (JP:7725) ) is now available.

INTER ACTION Corporation’s recent financial results briefing highlighted the growing demand for smartphone sensors, which is driving capital investment by overseas customers. The company has received large-scale orders, including for Pupil Lens Modules®, indicating a potential increase in adoption by major customers. Despite the positive outlook, uncertainties remain, and the company maintains its full-year earnings forecast. The company is also progressing in developing mid- to low-end inspection illuminators, targeting the expanding robotics market.

INTER ACTION Corporation operates in the technology industry, focusing on products such as inspection illuminators and Pupil Lens Modules®. The company is involved in the mobile image sensor market and targets both high-end and mid- to low-end segments, including the robotics and automotive sectors.

