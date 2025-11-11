Intensity Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. ( (INTS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, is pioneering the development of novel intratumoral cancer therapies aimed at enhancing immune system recognition of tumors through its proprietary technology.

The company recently announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting significant progress in its clinical studies and financial standing. Key developments include the publication of a study in a Lancet journal and strategic adjustments to ongoing clinical trials.

Intensity Therapeutics reported a net loss of $2.7 million for the third quarter, a reduction from the previous year, attributed to decreased research and development expenses. The company has successfully extended its cash runway until the end of the first quarter of 2027, following a series of capital raises totaling $13.6 million.

Looking ahead, Intensity Therapeutics plans to resume patient enrollment in its INVINCIBLE-4 study by early 2026 and aims to restart the INVINCIBLE-3 study upon securing additional funding. The company remains optimistic about its strategic direction and the potential of its lead drug, INT230-6, to transform cancer treatment paradigms.

