Intensity Therapeutics Completes $1.9 Million Stock Offering

An update from Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. ( (INTS) ) is now available.

On June 11, 2025, Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. announced an underwriting agreement with ThinkEquity LLC for the sale of 6,675,000 shares of common stock at $0.30 per share, with an additional option for 1,001,250 shares, which was fully exercised. The offering closed on June 13, 2025, raising approximately $1.9 million in net proceeds. The funds will support patient enrollment and data readout for the INVINCIBLE-4 Study, treatment of patients in the INVINCIBLE-3 Study, and general corporate purposes. The issuance of shares and warrants to the underwriter was completed under a shelf registration statement filed with the SEC.

Spark’s Take on INTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INTS is a Underperform.

Intensity Therapeutics faces significant challenges typical of a pre-revenue biotech firm, including negative financial metrics and bearish technical indicators. While recent corporate announcements about cancer treatment progress are promising, they do not outweigh the financial and technical difficulties. The overall score reflects these challenges, positioning the stock at the lower end of the scoring range.

More about Intensity Therapeutics, Inc.

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies. Their approach involves using engineered chemistry to enable drug formulations to mix and saturate tumors, potentially transforming many deadly cancers into chronic diseases. The company’s investigational drug, INT230-6, has shown promise in clinical trials, including Phase 1/2 and Phase 2 studies, for treating various cancers.

