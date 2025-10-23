Intense Technologies Holds 35th Annual General Meeting Virtually

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Intense Technologies Limited ( (IN:INTENTECH) ) has shared an announcement.

Intense Technologies Limited recently held its 35th Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2025, through video conferencing. The meeting saw participation from key directors and committee chairpersons, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The event highlighted the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and governance standards, which is crucial for its stakeholders and market positioning.

More about Intense Technologies Limited

Intense Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, providing solutions that enhance customer experience and operational agility. The company focuses on digital transformation services and has a global presence with offices in Dubai, Florida, and London.

Average Trading Volume: 31,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 3.08B INR

