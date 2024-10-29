Intelligent Monitoring Group’s Board Poised for Growth

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has an experienced board of directors with a strong background in investment and corporate improvement, positioning the company for potential growth and transformation. Notable figures include Managing Director Dennison Hambling and Non-Executive Chairman Peter Kennan, both of whom bring significant expertise in rebuilding companies.

