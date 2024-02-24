Intellia Expands At-The-Market Offering Program with Jefferies

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) has released an update.

Intellia Therapeutics has amended its agreement with Jefferies LLC to increase the at-the-market offering program from $400 million to $750 million, having already sold over $374 million in common stock. The new prospectus will cover an additional $350 million in shares, with Jefferies acting as the sales agent. This arrangement allows for flexible stock sales at market prices, with the option for either party to suspend sales if needed, and includes customary compensation and indemnification for Jefferies.

