InteliCare Director Increases Shareholding

InteliCare Holdings Limited (AU:ICR) has released an update.

InteliCare Holdings Ltd has reported a change in Director Greg Leach’s interests, with an acquisition of 1,363,636 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares valued at $30,000, increasing his indirect holdings to 45,949,865 shares. This change occurred on August 30, 2024, and was part of a director issue under a placement approved by shareholders. No change was reported in director’s interests in contracts.

